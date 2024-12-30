The Israeli Occupation's Aggression on Tulkarm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Occupation's Destruction of Homes and Infrastructure in Tulkarm City Camps
Interviews: Ihab Al-Hosary was used by the occupation as a human shield. He is an eyewitness to the martyrdom of Bara’a Attar and a witness to the destruction of Al-Salam Mosque.
Reporting: Tasneem. Sleet
Filmed: 26/12/2024
