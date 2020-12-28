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Mr President please get your patriots inside (warning seen it in spirit)
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655 views • December 28, 2020
i have seen 2 bombs from the deep state gone off
after hearing that news i just knew this was from the deep state
but now sinds tentions are rising i get concerned my warning (God's)
could or should save many lives please get hem inside
Added note after considderation
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Stripsearch everyone because there might be spies among them
I know that not everyone fits in the white house or the armored shelters
For those who are not fitting in : spread the crowd and do not pile up into a dense large crowd take the procaution to walk atleast 5 meters apart from eachother to reduce casualities .When the deepstate breaches the white house,you know the drill : protect the president and become his shield so that he has time to initiate the insurection act.
after hearing that news i just knew this was from the deep state
but now sinds tentions are rising i get concerned my warning (God's)
could or should save many lives please get hem inside
Added note after considderation
--------------------------------------------------------------
Stripsearch everyone because there might be spies among them
I know that not everyone fits in the white house or the armored shelters
For those who are not fitting in : spread the crowd and do not pile up into a dense large crowd take the procaution to walk atleast 5 meters apart from eachother to reduce casualities .When the deepstate breaches the white house,you know the drill : protect the president and become his shield so that he has time to initiate the insurection act.
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