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Weapons of Mass Distraction- 10/28/21 Dr David Martin
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201 views • October 29, 2021
This video was recorded in 10/26/21. Dr David Martin shares the connection between the patents, the players and the money trail.
This is an important video as it needs to be shared with as many as possible in hopes that someone that has a connection to and can get in front of their State Attorney General with this incriminating evidence to get a case going against these monstrous people. This has got to end!
This is an important video as it needs to be shared with as many as possible in hopes that someone that has a connection to and can get in front of their State Attorney General with this incriminating evidence to get a case going against these monstrous people. This has got to end!
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