Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 27 October 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

📍 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Andreyevka, Alekseyevka, Pavlovka, Kondratovka, and Varachino (Sumy region).

💥 In Kharkov direction, losses were inflicted on units of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Sinelnikovo, Volchansk, and Neskuchnoye (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 185 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, one artillery gun, and one electronic warfare station.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the forward edge. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and two national guard brigades near Staroverovka, Kupyansk, Kurilovka, Blagodatovka, Monachinovka, Petrovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Drobyshevo, and Novoselovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 240 troops, seven armoured fighting vehicle, including five Western-made armoured fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun. Four electronic warfare stations and seven ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 The Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Seversk, Zvanovka, Konstantinovka, Verolyubovka, Pleshcheyevka, Yablonovka, and Ivanopolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 140 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, one artillery gun, two electronic warfare stations, five ammunition and materiel depots.

📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault brigade, one air assault brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, and two national guard brigades near Krasnoarmeysk, Rodinskoye, Gnatovka, Lysovka, Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic), Novopavlovka, and Ivanovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 455 troops, three Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two artillery guns.

🚩 Units of the Vostok Group of Forces advanced into the depth of the enemy's defences and liberated Novonikolayevka, Privolnoye (Zaporozhye region), and Yegorovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Losses were inflicted on formations of one mechanised brigade and two assault regiments of the AFU near Pokrovskoye, Danilovka, Tikhoye, Novoaleksandrovka, Vishnevoye (Dnepropetrovsk region), Poltavka, and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 300 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 17 motor vehicles, and one materiel depot.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade and one mountain assault brigade of the AFU near Stepovoye, Stepnogorsk, Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, 14 motor vehicles, and three electronic warfare stations.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport and power infrastructure used to ensure delivery of weaponry and military hardware to the warfare zones in the Donbass by railroads, one military airfield, long-range UAV launch sites as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 150 areas.

🎯 Air defence units shot down two guided aerial bombs, seven U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 350 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 668 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 92,925 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 633 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 25,710 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,607 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 30,822 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 45,045 units of support military vehicles.