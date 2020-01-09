© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Asteroid alert: NASA tracks four large space rocks racing towards Earth in next 48 hours!!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • January 09, 2020
NASA’S asteroid trackers expect four large space rocks to close in on Earth in less than 48 hours, the US space agency has confirmed. The asteroids are racing towards our planet on orbits that have been dubbed “close approach” trajectories. NASA predicts at least one of the space rocks will approach Earth at speeds of around 55,453mph (89,244lm/h).
#Asteroids #NASA #SpaceNews
#Asteroids #NASA #SpaceNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.