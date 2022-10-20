Freedom Convoy Trucker & Farmer on Nitrogen and farming issues and opportunities as an Entrepreneur

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Spencer Bautz. Spencer
and I met in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy protest. He and I discuss the
atmosphere of joy and unity in Ottawa during the trucker convoy along with the
many sad and heart-breaking stories shared by freedom loving people across
Canada. We talk about Spencer's work now on his family farm in Saskatchewan
along with his new entrepreneurial ventures delivering vitally needed nitrogen
to farmers. We dive into the repressive and unfair regulations that are being
discussed to impoverish farmers and buy their land and how important it is to
ensure all independent farmers are able to survive and prosper for future food
security issues.
