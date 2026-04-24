Trump Wanted Nuclear Codes But Was Blocked By General Dan Kaine. Russia’s Nuclear Satellite Killer

President Donald Trump 'tried to access nuclear codes' but was blocked by General Dan Caine, reports claim. Donald Trump was allegedly denied access to the nuclear codes by top military official General Dan Caine during a White House emergency meeting. President Donald Trump was reportedly blocked from obtaining the nation's nuclear codes by a senior U.S. military official, according to startling claims. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson disclosed on the widely-watched YouTube show Judging Freedom that during a Saturday emergency session, Trump sought to gain access to the nuclear codes. "One report coming out of that meeting at the White House is that Trump wanted to... use the nuclear codes, and General Dan Caine stood up and said 'No'. He invoked his privilege as the head of the military, so to speak. It was apparently quite a blow-up. There are some very bizarre things going on in DC,"





Trump Asked If He Would Use Nuclear Weapon on Iran: 'Why Would a Stupid Question Like That Be Asked' On Thursday, April 23rd, President Trump participated in a healthcare affordability event where reporters began asking questions. A reporter asked. President Trump if he would use nuclear weapons on Iran. Trump responded by saying "Why would a stupid question like that be asked."





Expect Nuclear Bomb To Be Used Before Dark Day. China, Russia, North Korea Stockpile Weapons For War

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mCW9X7Z4Y4&t=1071s





Ceasefire Between Iran, Israel, & The US Will Not Last. Airstrikes on Lebanon & Haifa Could Be Next

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykz6Rw8DXOw&t=2s





General reportedly blocked Trump from using nuclear codes. Unconfirmed reports claim U.S. Air Force General Dan Caine refused President Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to access nuclear codes during an emergency White House meeting. The confrontation reportedly unfolded amid heightened tensions with Iran, as a fragile ceasefire teeters on collapse. The incident underscores an extraordinary moment in civil-military relations, raising questions about constitutional authority and crisis decision-making.





Donald Trump 'blocked from accessing nuclear codes' by US military general. US President Donald Trump is alleged to have received push-back from a senior military person in a meeting at the White House during an attempt to access his country's nuclear codes





Trump 'tried to use nuclear codes but was stopped by military chief'. U.S. President Donald Trump was denied access to his nation's nuclear codes by a high-ranking U.S. military official, according to explosive reports.





Russia plans to put nuclear weapons in orbit for ‘space Pearl Harbor’. General Stephen Whiting, the head of US Space Command, says the Kremlin could cause mayhem by interfering with civilian aircraft and satellites. Russia is planning a nuclear weapon in space to target satellites in an attack that would cause global mayhem, a US military chief has warned.





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