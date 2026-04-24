BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Wanted Nuclear Codes But Was Blocked By General Dan Kaine. Russia’s Nuclear Satellite Killer
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 14 days ago

President Donald Trump 'tried to access nuclear codes' but was blocked by General Dan Caine, reports claim. Donald Trump was allegedly denied access to the nuclear codes by top military official General Dan Caine during a White House emergency meeting. President Donald Trump was reportedly blocked from obtaining the nation's nuclear codes by a senior U.S. military official, according to startling claims. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson disclosed on the widely-watched YouTube show Judging Freedom that during a Saturday emergency session, Trump sought to gain access to the nuclear codes. "One report coming out of that meeting at the White House is that Trump wanted to... use the nuclear codes, and General Dan Caine stood up and said 'No'. He invoked his privilege as the head of the military, so to speak. It was apparently quite a blow-up. There are some very bizarre things going on in DC,"


Trump Asked If He Would Use Nuclear Weapon on Iran: 'Why Would a Stupid Question Like That Be Asked' On Thursday, April 23rd, President Trump participated in a healthcare affordability event where reporters began asking questions. A reporter asked. President Trump if he would use nuclear weapons on Iran. Trump responded by saying "Why would a stupid question like that be asked."


Expect Nuclear Bomb To Be Used Before Dark Day. China, Russia, North Korea Stockpile Weapons For War

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mCW9X7Z4Y4&t=1071s


Ceasefire Between Iran, Israel, & The US Will Not Last. Airstrikes on Lebanon & Haifa Could Be Next

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykz6Rw8DXOw&t=2s


General reportedly blocked Trump from using nuclear codes. Unconfirmed reports claim U.S. Air Force General Dan Caine refused President Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to access nuclear codes during an emergency White House meeting. The confrontation reportedly unfolded amid heightened tensions with Iran, as a fragile ceasefire teeters on collapse. The incident underscores an extraordinary moment in civil-military relations, raising questions about constitutional authority and crisis decision-making.


Donald Trump 'blocked from accessing nuclear codes' by US military general. US President Donald Trump is alleged to have received push-back from a senior military person in a meeting at the White House during an attempt to access his country's nuclear codes


Trump 'tried to use nuclear codes but was stopped by military chief'. U.S. President Donald Trump was denied access to his nation's nuclear codes by a high-ranking U.S. military official, according to explosive reports.


Russia plans to put nuclear weapons in orbit for ‘space Pearl Harbor’. General Stephen Whiting, the head of US Space Command, says the Kremlin could cause mayhem by interfering with civilian aircraft and satellites. Russia is planning a nuclear weapon in space to target satellites in an attack that would cause global mayhem, a US military chief has warned.


#TrumpNuclearCodes

#TrumpNuclear

#DanKaine

#RussiaSateliteKiller

#GeneralStopsTrump

#IranNuclearDeal

#IsraelIranconflict

#USIranConflict

#DonaldTrumpIran


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
donald trump iranus iran conflictiran nuclear dealtrump nuclear codesisrael iran conflicttrump blocked by dan kainetrump nuclear weaponsgeneral blocked trump nuclear codesrussia satellite killernuclear weapons iranspace pearl harborgeneral stops president nuclear launchtrump denied nuclear accessus military blocks nuclear strikenuclear emergency meetingtrump nuclear weapons irantrump iran war escalationrussia nuclear anti satellite weapon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Democrats demand Trump disclose Israel&#8217;s nuclear arsenal, citing escalation risks in Iran war

Democrats demand Trump disclose Israel’s nuclear arsenal, citing escalation risks in Iran war

Willow Tohi
Iran&#8217;s Foreign Minister Rules Out Military Solution to Hormuz Crisis

Iran’s Foreign Minister Rules Out Military Solution to Hormuz Crisis

Garrison Vance
Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens as global powers jockey for control amid rising tensions

Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens as global powers jockey for control amid rising tensions

Patrick Lewis
The Coming UFO Disclosure: A Government-Fabricated Cosmic False Flag?

The Coming UFO Disclosure: A Government-Fabricated Cosmic False Flag?

Mike Adams
Trump’s Taco Tuesday Reversal: Why Operation Free-Dumb Was Doomed from the Start

Trump’s Taco Tuesday Reversal: Why Operation Free-Dumb Was Doomed from the Start

Mike Adams
Danger Unmasked: The silent coup against America and how to fight back

Danger Unmasked: The silent coup against America and how to fight back

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy