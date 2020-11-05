Antifa protestors perform ‘march of terror’ in Portland

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“The election night was relatively subdued … there wasn’t as much violence as was predicted by myself and others,” Mr Ngo said.
“But tonight, as of a few hours ago, there was mass violence downtown.
“I called it a march of terror, a group of several hundred marauding militants went through the heart of downtown, smashing property and businesses one by one.”
5 Nov 2020
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-NP0ZMISdc&;feature=youtu.be
Sky News Australia