EXPOSING THE CORRUPT CORPORATE GOVERNMENTS DESTROYING THE COUNTRY

My apologies, there seems to be a tracking error with the audio of this video. I am working to rectify it and re-post another version, meanwhile, here is the link from my Rumble channel of the exact same video but without the glitch.
https://rumble.com/v4u3n6x-no-more-suits-and-ties-no-more-fraud-and-lies.html
NO MORE SUITS AND TIES - NO MORE FRAUD AND LIES
The Battle For Dunkley. The recent Dunkley Bi-election and how we got to this point, and the Independent candidate (Darren Bergwerf)who has the guts to tell it how it is.
darren4dunkley.com
Music-Video By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'
