2023.03.07 Digital currencies will be wiped out as long as they have been used as tools for money laundering. Both the USDT and the USDC may have to fall, and the only stable coin that can be born on the blockchain is Hcoin. When the world financial crisis comes, the RMB (Chinese Yuan) will be devalued to 3,000 Yuan to 1 USD.

数字货币只要做过洗钱的工具，都会被灭， USDT、USDC双方可能都要倒，区块链唯一能诞生的稳定币只有喜币。当世界金融危机的时候，人民币将贬值到3000人民币兑1美元。





