Days of Elijah: Two Houses and the New Testament, Part One

Eddie Chumney returns to LionandLamb.tv to launch a powerful series on Two Houses, John the Baptist, and Messiah’s role in redeeming Israel.One of the most respected voices in Hebraic roots and prophetic teaching returns with a foundational series on Two Houses and the New Testament. In this powerful opening session, Eddie Chumney reveals why the Gospel of Luke begins with John the Baptist, how Passover points to redemption, and how Messiah’s mission is centered on gathering the exiles and restoring all twelve tribes of Israel. This is essential teaching for believers seeking a deeper Hebraic understanding of the New Testament, the feasts, and the prophetic plan of redemption.