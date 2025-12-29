Why Didn't the Jews Believe Jesus Was God?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/why-didnt-jews-believe-jesus-was-god-0
More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
-------
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. We’re going through Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? in this first segment of our program, and the book is subtitled, Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ.
Now, Dave, last week we were discussing chapter 6 of your book, which you titled “Victory in Defeat.” And you noted that because of their own preservation and ambition, the Jewish religious leaders were so blinded to what the prophets had to say regarding the rejection of the Messiah, they actually were major players in the fulfillment of that rejection.