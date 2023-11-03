Radio Discussions: Defying the God of Israel

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/defying-god-israel-reprint Featured Products: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/category/featured-november-358





Abraham is called “the Friend of God” (James 2:23), an expression used of no other person in the Bible. As a result of that relationship, God made an “everlasting covenant” with His special friend (Genesis 17:7,13,19; 1 Chronicles 16:16-18; Psalm 105:8-12; 118:9, etc.) that extended to Abraham's descendants for all time.





This covenant involved (1) the promised land and (2) the promised Messiah. Only in the Messiah could God fulfill His pledge to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob: “in thee [and in thy seed] shall all families [or nations] of the earth be blessed” (Genesis 12:3; 22:18; 26:4; 28:14). As for the land, God’s promise was clear: “For all the land which thou seest, to thee will I give it, and to thy seed for ever” (Genesis 13:15); “...the LORD made a covenant with Abram,... Unto thy seed have I given this land, from the river of Egypt unto the great river...Euphrates” (Genesis 15:18); “...all the land of Canaan, for an everlasting possession…” (Genesis 17:7-8).





Abraham had several sons: Ishmael through his wife Sarah's Egyptian maid, Hagar; Isaac through his wife Sarah; and six others through Keturah, whom he married after Sarah died (Genesis 25:1-2).