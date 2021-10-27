'Global Warming' is a blatant LIE, here's the 'Scientific' Proof. [Sep 9, 2021]

(Think for yourself)*Go through all links below*1920s - 1930s Global warming1950s - 1970s Global cooling1980s - 1990s Global warming2000s - 2010 Climate change.......H.o.a.x...TRUTH, it's called WEATHER...(Earths cycle)Never mind the heat, climate change is a hoax by gravy train scientists.'Superfloods, hellish heat normal, sellout science is not'Shocking Evidence that Nobody's Talking AboutPetroleum - The time of Oil Wells Used Petroleum. Petroleum literally means "rock oil." It is the second most abundant liquid on Earth.Peak oil? Oil is not fossil fuel + climate change hoaxLord Monckton economics behind windmillsUS AirForce admit to weather modificationIt's Finally Admitted 'We're Living in a Test Already'Chemtrail Pilots Cause Face to Face Near Mid-Air CollisionsBUSTED Pilot Forgets To Turn Off CHEMTRAILS while landingChemtrails from pilots & doctorsChemical sprayThis was not created by mother natureAmerican Daniel of global warming - perspective on ocean scienceGlobal Warming Manufactured by IntellectualsClimate change hoaxwhat your about to see should scare youYou need to watch this video right awayMust see agenda 21Truth about geoengineeringGeo engineering whistleblowerBondi beach throughout the yearsBondi 1889History of Terra Australis Incognita ("Unknown Southern Land")Terra Australis IncognitaSeek PDF (1991) the first global resolution done by Rome, In 1991, the Club of Rome, a group of 'elite' individuals (think tank for the Vatican?), published a book called 'The First Global Revolution.' In that book, they admitted to inventing the climate change agenda as a 'common enemy' of mankind, in order to unite the world. Take a look at the following statement from the 1991 book: "In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the billG7 2021Monckton exposes agendaAnn Bressington Exposes Agenda 21 & NWOUN Assembly. Agenda of the seventy-third session is contained in document A/73/251You can also find on Google: "Our Common Enemy (the climate change system threat)”Henry Lamb is the author of "The Rise of Global Governance," Chairman of Sovereignty International, and founder of the Environmental Conservation OrganizationAgenda 21How UN's agenda 21 influences every aspect of societySustainable devolementH Lamb: Confronting Agenda 21 P1-3Agenda21 bookG20 quick guideAgenda21Agenda2125Sep 2015, United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the Resolution 70/1.Transforming our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Developmenthttps:///resources/transforming-our-world-2030-agenda-sustainable-developmentAgenda21-2030World Government (aka, New World Order)Is the world economic forum's 'Great Reset' a Vatican agenda?P2Is the 'great reset designed to usher in the new world order' 3Is UN head Antonio Gutierres the former president of socialist international?4United nations Luciferian connectionG7 summit through a prophetic lens