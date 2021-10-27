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'Global Warming' is a blatant LIE, here's the 'Scientific' Proof. [Sep 9, 2021]
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183 views • October 27, 2021
(Think for yourself)
*Go through all links below*
1920s - 1930s Global warming
1950s - 1970s Global cooling
1980s - 1990s Global warming
2000s - 2010 Climate change....
...H.o.a.x...
TRUTH, it's called WEATHER...(Earths cycle)
Never mind the heat, climate change is a hoax by gravy train scientists.
https://youtu.be/eEmUS7PAWFw
'Superfloods, hellish heat normal, sellout science is not'
https://youtu.be/pRRXZ1B5foE
Shocking Evidence that Nobody's Talking About
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qt4GF7qIXajQ/
Petroleum - The time of Oil Wells Used Petroleum. Petroleum literally means "rock oil." It is the second most abundant liquid on Earth.
Peak oil? Oil is not fossil fuel + climate change hoax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UOhsAtUiWKEq/
Lord Monckton economics behind windmills
https://youtu.be/ZH4m-Cs-u3Y
US AirForce admit to weather modification
https://youtu.be/x2O-DVgcvWQ
It's Finally Admitted 'We're Living in a Test Already'
https://youtu.be/wT3d9MbKSJs
Chemtrail Pilots Cause Face to Face Near Mid-Air Collisions
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2m37zQI02ZGy/
BUSTED Pilot Forgets To Turn Off CHEMTRAILS while landing
https://www.bitchute.com/video/86P2gYFzk4wE/
Chemtrails from pilots & doctors
https://youtu.be/BaLCOQhRaFY
Chemical spray
https://www.bitchute.com/video/orPyQyTg5JuY/
This was not created by mother nature
https://www.bitchute.com/video/etuJw4SGylYZ/
American Daniel of global warming - perspective on ocean science
https://youtu.be/2T4UF_Rmlio
Global Warming Manufactured by Intellectuals
https://youtu.be/rweblFwt-BM
Climate change hoax
https://youtu.be/UE6QxBaIEv8
what your about to see should scare you
https://youtu.be/linMZ3l7fy0
You need to watch this video right away
https://youtu.be/H_VniR08BcQ
Must see agenda 21
https://youtu.be/YAKS-SwA-mY
Truth about geoengineering
https://youtu.be/Jf2X7FxVPtI
Geo engineering whistleblower
https://youtu.be/jHm0XhtDyZA
Bondi beach throughout the years
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6490901/How-Australias-famous-beach-gone-private-estate-tourist-hotspot.html
Bondi 1889
https://www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au/collection/works/503.1987/
History of Terra Australis Incognita ("Unknown Southern Land")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JZPRyNFTQN4t/
Terra Australis Incognita
http://antiqueprintsblog.blogspot.com/2016/04/terra-australis-incognita.html?m=1
Seek PDF (1991) the first global resolution done by Rome, In 1991, the Club of Rome, a group of 'elite' individuals (think tank for the Vatican?), published a book called 'The First Global Revolution.' In that book, they admitted to inventing the climate change agenda as a 'common enemy' of mankind, in order to unite the world. Take a look at the following statement from the 1991 book: "In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill
http://www.end-times-prophecy.org/club-of-rome-climate.html
G7 2021
https://youtu.be/ZUsAXB9rba0
Monckton exposes agenda
https://youtu.be/4Ij3WgT3x04
Ann Bressington Exposes Agenda 21 & NWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n3eN2sHgv9rS
UN Assembly. Agenda of the seventy-third session is contained in document A/73/251
https://www.un.org/en/ga/info/meetings/73schedule.shtml
You can also find on Google: "Our Common Enemy (the climate change system threat)”
Henry Lamb is the author of "The Rise of Global Governance," Chairman of Sovereignty International, and founder of the Environmental Conservation Organization
Agenda 21
https://youtu.be/O2I37RT3TCo
How UN's agenda 21 influences every aspect of society
https://youtu.be/52NaRLPzDcg
Sustainable devolement
https://youtu.be/rPFYyIleACk
H Lamb: Confronting Agenda 21 P1-3
http://www.agenda21course.com/tag/henry-lamb/
Agenda21 book
https://musicians4freedom.com/2012/08/agenda-21-henry-lamb-attends-u-n-event/
G20 quick guide
https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/pubs/rp/rp1314/QG/G20
Agenda21
https://youtu.be/DE9HjxCHSQ0
Agenda21
https://americanfreedomwatchradio.com/
25Sep 2015, United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the Resolution 70/1.
Transforming our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
https:///resources/transforming-our-world-2030-agenda-sustainable-development
Agenda21-2030
http://www.chemtrailplanet.com/Agenda21Info.html
World Government (aka, New World Order)
http://www.lovethetruth.com/nwo/truth.htm
Is the world economic forum's 'Great Reset' a Vatican agenda?P2
https://youtu.be/VpIcuKDhuyk
Is the 'great reset designed to usher in the new world order' 3
https://youtu.be/7HQ8teCBiZo
Is UN head Antonio Gutierres the former president of socialist international?4
https://youtu.be/NgDvAWbI4hc
United nations Luciferian connection
https://youtu.be/qF9-sViMHTk
G7 summit through a prophetic lens
https://youtu.be/W1FWtOtk7-c
*Go through all links below*
1920s - 1930s Global warming
1950s - 1970s Global cooling
1980s - 1990s Global warming
2000s - 2010 Climate change....
...H.o.a.x...
TRUTH, it's called WEATHER...(Earths cycle)
Never mind the heat, climate change is a hoax by gravy train scientists.
https://youtu.be/eEmUS7PAWFw
'Superfloods, hellish heat normal, sellout science is not'
https://youtu.be/pRRXZ1B5foE
Shocking Evidence that Nobody's Talking About
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qt4GF7qIXajQ/
Petroleum - The time of Oil Wells Used Petroleum. Petroleum literally means "rock oil." It is the second most abundant liquid on Earth.
Peak oil? Oil is not fossil fuel + climate change hoax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UOhsAtUiWKEq/
Lord Monckton economics behind windmills
https://youtu.be/ZH4m-Cs-u3Y
US AirForce admit to weather modification
https://youtu.be/x2O-DVgcvWQ
It's Finally Admitted 'We're Living in a Test Already'
https://youtu.be/wT3d9MbKSJs
Chemtrail Pilots Cause Face to Face Near Mid-Air Collisions
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2m37zQI02ZGy/
BUSTED Pilot Forgets To Turn Off CHEMTRAILS while landing
https://www.bitchute.com/video/86P2gYFzk4wE/
Chemtrails from pilots & doctors
https://youtu.be/BaLCOQhRaFY
Chemical spray
https://www.bitchute.com/video/orPyQyTg5JuY/
This was not created by mother nature
https://www.bitchute.com/video/etuJw4SGylYZ/
American Daniel of global warming - perspective on ocean science
https://youtu.be/2T4UF_Rmlio
Global Warming Manufactured by Intellectuals
https://youtu.be/rweblFwt-BM
Climate change hoax
https://youtu.be/UE6QxBaIEv8
what your about to see should scare you
https://youtu.be/linMZ3l7fy0
You need to watch this video right away
https://youtu.be/H_VniR08BcQ
Must see agenda 21
https://youtu.be/YAKS-SwA-mY
Truth about geoengineering
https://youtu.be/Jf2X7FxVPtI
Geo engineering whistleblower
https://youtu.be/jHm0XhtDyZA
Bondi beach throughout the years
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6490901/How-Australias-famous-beach-gone-private-estate-tourist-hotspot.html
Bondi 1889
https://www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au/collection/works/503.1987/
History of Terra Australis Incognita ("Unknown Southern Land")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JZPRyNFTQN4t/
Terra Australis Incognita
http://antiqueprintsblog.blogspot.com/2016/04/terra-australis-incognita.html?m=1
Seek PDF (1991) the first global resolution done by Rome, In 1991, the Club of Rome, a group of 'elite' individuals (think tank for the Vatican?), published a book called 'The First Global Revolution.' In that book, they admitted to inventing the climate change agenda as a 'common enemy' of mankind, in order to unite the world. Take a look at the following statement from the 1991 book: "In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill
http://www.end-times-prophecy.org/club-of-rome-climate.html
G7 2021
https://youtu.be/ZUsAXB9rba0
Monckton exposes agenda
https://youtu.be/4Ij3WgT3x04
Ann Bressington Exposes Agenda 21 & NWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n3eN2sHgv9rS
UN Assembly. Agenda of the seventy-third session is contained in document A/73/251
https://www.un.org/en/ga/info/meetings/73schedule.shtml
You can also find on Google: "Our Common Enemy (the climate change system threat)”
Henry Lamb is the author of "The Rise of Global Governance," Chairman of Sovereignty International, and founder of the Environmental Conservation Organization
Agenda 21
https://youtu.be/O2I37RT3TCo
How UN's agenda 21 influences every aspect of society
https://youtu.be/52NaRLPzDcg
Sustainable devolement
https://youtu.be/rPFYyIleACk
H Lamb: Confronting Agenda 21 P1-3
http://www.agenda21course.com/tag/henry-lamb/
Agenda21 book
https://musicians4freedom.com/2012/08/agenda-21-henry-lamb-attends-u-n-event/
G20 quick guide
https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/pubs/rp/rp1314/QG/G20
Agenda21
https://youtu.be/DE9HjxCHSQ0
Agenda21
https://americanfreedomwatchradio.com/
25Sep 2015, United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the Resolution 70/1.
Transforming our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
https:///resources/transforming-our-world-2030-agenda-sustainable-development
Agenda21-2030
http://www.chemtrailplanet.com/Agenda21Info.html
World Government (aka, New World Order)
http://www.lovethetruth.com/nwo/truth.htm
Is the world economic forum's 'Great Reset' a Vatican agenda?P2
https://youtu.be/VpIcuKDhuyk
Is the 'great reset designed to usher in the new world order' 3
https://youtu.be/7HQ8teCBiZo
Is UN head Antonio Gutierres the former president of socialist international?4
https://youtu.be/NgDvAWbI4hc
United nations Luciferian connection
https://youtu.be/qF9-sViMHTk
G7 summit through a prophetic lens
https://youtu.be/W1FWtOtk7-c
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