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UK EXAMPLE: GLOBAL PANDEMIC OF LIARS USING BILL GATES CRIMINAL ANTI-TRUST MONOPOLY AS A "BUSINESS MODEL"
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25 views • August 05, 2020
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/ THIS VIDEO IS NOT AN ISOLATED INCIDENT. RAMPANT FRAUD CONTINUES TO GO ON GLOBALLY - IN FALSIFYING CAUSE OF DEATH ON DEATH CERTIFICATES. IT IS A DISGUSTING DESECRATION OF THE DECEASED
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