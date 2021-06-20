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Deliverance/Exorcism ~In My Name they shall cast out demons ~ [Mark 16:15-18].
Intercessor2028
Intercessor2028
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20 views • June 20, 2021
For Deliverance/exorcism + self deliverance of demons go for Pastors Win Worley, Derek Prince, John Kyle, Russ Dizdar, Everett Cox, Daniel Duval, Demon Buster. These are my top recommendations:
1. Hegewisch Baptist Church [Pastor Win Worley]:
http://hbcdelivers.org/
https://www.youtube.com/user/TiredOfSin1990/videos (Win Worley Spiritual Warfare videos).
https://www.impactchristianbooks.com/product-page/win-worley-booklet-series
https://www.librarything.com/author/worleywin (Full work library).
===
2. Sermon Index Net [Pastor Derek Prince]: Full Library.
https://www.sermonindex.net/
You'll have to sign up with them using your email; really worth it.
===
3. Above & Beyond Christian Counselling [Pastor Donald J. Ibbitson PhD]:
https://aandbcounseling.com/
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4. Delmin Church [Pastor Everett Cox]:
https://delmin.org/
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5. Oasis Community Church [Pastor John Kyle]:
https://www.theoasiscommunitychurch.com/
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6. Bride Ministries [Pastor Daniel Duval]:
https://bridemovement.com/
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7. Christian Doctor [Dr. Lorraine Day]:
https://www.drday.com/#4
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8. Shatter The Darkness Ministry [Pastor Russ Dizdar]:
For those coming out of the occult, witchcraft, SRA, satanic/Illuminati MK-U & Monarch mind control, religious cult, freemasonry, etc.
https://www.shatterthedarkness.net/
===
9. Demon Buster Website: Very good advice.
http://www.demonbuster.com/

Other sources:
1. Mass Deliverance PDF:
http://www.freebibledownload.net/Deliverance/MassDeliveranceManual-WatchmanRadio.pdf
https://www.scribd.com/doc/204072173/Frank-Hammond-List-of-Demons
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2. Demonology [List of demons]:
https://www.deliriumsrealm.com/demons/
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3. Prayer to break curses and generational curses:
http://www.testofbelievers.com/prayer-to-break-curses-cast-out-demons-and-protect-gods-people/
===

NOTE: Anyone telling you that the Gifts of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians Chapters 12, 13 and 14 in their entirity) &/or that deliverance of demons (exorcism) is not for today is either lying to you, is not a true Christian or is ignorant of the Scriptures. Be aware of those self-appointed preachers (specially Evangelical types) of hell teaching contrary to the word of our Father and Jesus Christ. Jew Facebook, JewTube, Twitter, Intagram, Pinterest, and BITCHUTE are packed with them. Be also aware Jezebel women in churches!! They are not to be pastors and are not to be preaching anything to men (1 Corinthians 14:34-35). Women can take up the role of a teacher if that's her calling, but they are NOT to usurp the role of men, preachers, pastors, etc. as doing so is rebellion and rebellion is as "witchcraft". The man is the head of the household and Jesus Christ is the head of the church - as Christ, our Lord well said.

Self-deliverance, fasting, intercession, and spiritual warfare are my areas of expertise as a Christian. These are my gifts and have a special annointing for this.
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