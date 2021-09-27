BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

One on One with Ivory Hecker
Face The Facts
Face The Facts
28 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • September 27, 2021
In this episode of Face the Facts, April and Ivory discuss the current state of journalism, and Ivory's new Independent Journalism platform. You won't want to miss this episode where two main-stream media dissidents reconnect after their epic on-air whistle blowing. Connect with Ivory and subscribe to her channel at www.ivoryhecker.com

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM AND PATRIOTISM!
Go to Mypillow.com use promo code: APRIL for up to 66% off!

Jen Smiley, Expert Food Coach jensmiley.com and special link to Jen’s FREE Virtual Event Saturday September 25th 9 am PST/ 12 pm ET https://jensmiley.com/goddess-invite

Get your immune system STRONG with Naturopathic Dr. Mark Sherwood
**Download your 100% FREE e-book TODAY at www.sherwood.tv/facethefacts

Attention PARENTS!! Want to teach your kids about free markets and the dangers of socialism in a fun and easy way? You've got to check out the Tuttle Twins series of books.
Use my special link here: https://tuttletwins.com/?ap_id=AprilMossTV for 35% off of children's books

Introducing our newest affiliate, Culture of Life 1972, a chic, on-point, classy Pro-Life Christian Online Fashion Boutique! All items are MADE IN THE USA! Shop here for women's clothing, jewelry, bags and trendy accessories and support small business.
www.col1972.com Promo code: APRIL for 10% off your order!

Follow Face The Facts with April Moss on the following channels and SUBSCRIBE:

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Os6eE9FYBtlO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
CloutHub: https://clthb.co/W95Gbhum2iY6JNfX8
Telegram: https://t.me/aprilmosstv
Instagram: @aprilmosstv
Facebook: @aprilmosstv
Keywords
foxwhistleblowerveritas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Morgan S. Verity
Milk, Yogurt, Carbohydrate Drink or Water: Study Compares Post-Workout Inflammatory Response

Milk, Yogurt, Carbohydrate Drink or Water: Study Compares Post-Workout Inflammatory Response

Patrick Lewis
Cacao&#8217;s Potential Benefits Examined as Researchers Note Limited Evidence

Cacao’s Potential Benefits Examined as Researchers Note Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
Meta-Analysis Links Each Additional 100 g of Ultraprocessed Food to Higher Chronic Disease Risk

Meta-Analysis Links Each Additional 100 g of Ultraprocessed Food to Higher Chronic Disease Risk

Douglas Harrington
Review Finds Short &#8220;Exercise Snacks&#8221; May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Review Finds Short “Exercise Snacks” May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Petra Stone
5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy