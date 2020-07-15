Ο ΑΡΧΗΓΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΝΥ ΑΔΕΙΑΖΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΗ ΗΓΕΣΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΠΟΛΗΣ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Ο ΔΗΜΑΡΧΟΣ

Bill de Blasio (/dɪˈblɑːzioʊ/; born Warren Wilhelm Jr.; May 8, 1961) is an American politician who has served as the 109th mayor of New York City since 2014. A member of the Democratic Party, he was New York City's public advocate from 2010 to 2013.



De Blasio was born in a Manhattan hospital after his parents drove down from their Norwalk, Connecticut home for his birth[1], and was primarily raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He graduated from New York University and Columbia University before a brief stint as a campaign manager for Charles Rangel and Hillary Clinton. De Blasio started his career as an elected official on the New York City Council, representing the 39th district in Brooklyn from 2002 to 2009. After serving one term as public advocate, he was elected mayor of New York City in 2013 and reelected in 2017.

De Blasio ran in the Democratic primaries for the 2020 presidential election. After registering low poll numbers and failing to qualify for the third round of primary debates, he suspended his campaign on September 20, 2019, and endorsed Bernie Sanders five months later.