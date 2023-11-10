Create New Account
The New Generation Strategic Stealth Bomber B-21 Raider, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, Took Off for the First Time in the US
Published 19 hours ago

The new generation strategic stealth bomber B-21 Raider, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, took off for the first time in the United States.

This is the first new American aircraft for such tasks produced in the last 30 years. The combat vehicle was assembled by Northrop Grumman.

It is planned that it will replace the B-2, B-1 and B-52 bombers, but specialized media writes that the price of the aircraft may prevent this - no one wants to pay $700 million for the Raider yet

