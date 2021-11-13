War Room, Steve Bannon describes that the Republican party is 2/3 of the nation

Steve Bannon goes through in detail that we need feckless republican politicians to stand up to democrats. How? We need to redistrict seats in the United States so that it favors the republican party. The democrats have played the race card, have played the fascist card but it doesn’t work. It does not work for working class Hispanic, working class Asians, it does not matter what your are ethnicity is. It is American working class citizens vs the world and we’ve been the most generous nation out of all of the other nations. Name me one nation that has cemeteries all over the world where the flowers of our youth are buried fighting for freedom for other nations. State elected officials need to do the right thing and redistrict seats the right way. We can’t let weak left wing officials off the hook here that shouldn't be able to survive a reelection, we need to put the pressure on! We need to be crystal clear, republicans need to act as democrats would act if they were in control. You need to redistrict areas in order to put democrat incumbents in impossible to win situations. Florida is becoming more and more fully MAGA state so we have to do the right thing by the country. If Mark Elias is focused on something than by definition it is important, he tweeted out to Elise Stefanik, “preserve your documents”. Brink it on Mark Elais. Are you kidding me dude? I want the tough guys on our side of the football, we’re tired of giving money to officials who are complete wimps. If we gain 100 seats in the house of representatives, we will will dominate for 100 years. Even the economist paper is saying that ‘hispanics are embracing MAGA America First policies”. Don’t think that this year you will have a peaceful thanksgiving. Also Breaking News Chinese voters come out in force for GOP shaking up politics. I want to hear Joy Ann Reid and Rachel Maddow tonight, address the shrinking party that you say are only 'crazy white nationalists'. Suck on this! Suck on the economist article, and now this new article, Chinese voters come out in force for the GOP in republican politics. Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, we are 2/3s of the nation. Once you start waking up to this fact, we need to start acting like it and do the right thing. This is not a request from the war room, this is a demand, and we want the gutless, spineless republicans to step up the plate or they should be gone too.