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The Ecological Role of Insects and the Relationship to Human Culture - An In-Depth Examination with Barrett Klein
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Can examining the world of insects give humans insight into our state of being? Research may show that many fields of human health can be advanced through the study of insects. Listen up to learn:
How colony collapse disorder may be solved
How communication suffers from lack of sleep
The role of sleep in the world of insects
Barrett Klein, professor at the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse, shares his research on the relationship between human and insect social biology.
Humans have a lot to learn from the intricacies of insect ecology, including the possibility to understand many aspects of our culture and bodies better. Through research into social insect biology and how they sleep, new elements of the ecological role of insects have been discovered.
Though bugs were not initially thought to sleep in the same way that other groups of animals do, discoveries into how and why they sleep have shed light on the impact it holds even beyond the insect kingdom. It even has the potential to profoundly affect bees in negative ways regarding colony communication and travel.
To learn more, visit http://pupating.org
How colony collapse disorder may be solved
How communication suffers from lack of sleep
The role of sleep in the world of insects
Barrett Klein, professor at the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse, shares his research on the relationship between human and insect social biology.
Humans have a lot to learn from the intricacies of insect ecology, including the possibility to understand many aspects of our culture and bodies better. Through research into social insect biology and how they sleep, new elements of the ecological role of insects have been discovered.
Though bugs were not initially thought to sleep in the same way that other groups of animals do, discoveries into how and why they sleep have shed light on the impact it holds even beyond the insect kingdom. It even has the potential to profoundly affect bees in negative ways regarding colony communication and travel.
To learn more, visit http://pupating.org
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