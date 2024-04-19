Those bars have held her back for 13 years The desire for freedom keeps her strong

Pitiful Animal





April 18, 2024





Cinta was left in a damp warehouse.

She was forced to live for 13 years of her life in a dirty little cage covered with her own excrement.

No water, no bed, no interaction, no love was what she had to endure

She was abused for profit like so many other breeds and then thrown away when they were no longer useful.

Cinta deserved better.

After careful negotiation, they surrendered and we won her freedom

As soon as she stepped out of the cage, she came out of a miserable life.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-L2lPSHGBY