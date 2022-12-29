Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaxxed 17-year-old athlete struck by a severe autoimmune disease... - Selin Islami (Germany)
197 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

17-year-old Selin Islami from Solingen(Germany) suffers from a severe autoimmune disease. She and her family are convinced that the Corona vaccinations last year triggered the so-called myasthenia gravis disease in her.

Source:
https://twitter.com/Power_of_Xanadu/status/1608171716576153602

https://www1.wdr.de/fernsehen/lokalzeit/bergischesland/videos/video-solingen-impfschaden-oder-extrem-seltene-erkrankung-100.html

Solingen: Impfschaden oder extrem seltene Erkrankung?

Die 17-Jährige Selin Islami aus Solingen leidet an einer schweren Autoimmunerkrankung. Sie und ihre Familie sind überzeugt, dass die Corona Impfungen im vergangenen Jahr bei ihr die so genannte Myasthenia Gravis Erkrankung ausgelöst hat. Ob die Impfung daran wirklich schuld ist oder es nur einen zeitlichen Zusammenhang gibt, das wird gerade untersucht.

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
autoimmune diseasevaxxmyasthenia gravis disease

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket