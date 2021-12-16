© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 10 - The Tether Controversy
Follow
2
Share
Report
180 views • December 16, 2021
The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 10 - The Tether Controversy | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
The stablecoin Tether has been the subject of controversy, speculation, and what some are saying it could be “weaponized” in recent weeks. Some have speculated the company’s lack of transparency surrounding its dollar-backed crypto offering could mean insolvency. Last week, Tether removed almost half the USDT in circulation and burned them. But, rather than imploding, what if the company is simply winding down?
Perhaps the most controversial crypto projects in existence is Tether. The project continues to be embroiled in numerous controversies, leading many within the community not to trust it and the USDT tokens it offers.
Tether’s claims that its virtual currency was fully backed by U.S. dollars at all times and now it seems all that is a lie.
Could Tether be making an exit? If you own Tether, you better pay attention.
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 10 - The Tether Controversy, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 10 - The Tether Controversy.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
The stablecoin Tether has been the subject of controversy, speculation, and what some are saying it could be “weaponized” in recent weeks. Some have speculated the company’s lack of transparency surrounding its dollar-backed crypto offering could mean insolvency. Last week, Tether removed almost half the USDT in circulation and burned them. But, rather than imploding, what if the company is simply winding down?
Perhaps the most controversial crypto projects in existence is Tether. The project continues to be embroiled in numerous controversies, leading many within the community not to trust it and the USDT tokens it offers.
Tether’s claims that its virtual currency was fully backed by U.S. dollars at all times and now it seems all that is a lie.
Could Tether be making an exit? If you own Tether, you better pay attention.
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 10 - The Tether Controversy, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 10 - The Tether Controversy.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.