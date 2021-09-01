1.9.21 "The Tipping Point Radio" POST ELECTION UPDATE #19: Intel Indicates Military Operations

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We also added another backup channel on YouTube called "Patriot Streetfighter" here so you can subscribe to that as well.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcB2FQ30wmzZIzGCRdW7_bA
If I disappear on "The Tipping Point Radio" or "Untold History Channel on YouTube this will be backup #3
Please note that all video content moving forward will be upload to Brighteon and the other channels listed below. We are staying on mission.
The Patriot Streetfighter information warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. Soon to LIVESTREAM from there so as to protect our message from being censored or blocked. More coming soon.
Donate to Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
Global Unity Bridge Signup Link:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/mpn/?ref=6
Join the Network, then click "GROUPS" and scroll down to find Global Unity Bridge and become a Member
Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access patriotstreetfighter.com for fun items...
Scoll down to icons for Twitter, FB and YT Channel, Brighteon, Bitchute & Rumble
"THE PLAN TO SAVE THE WORLD" by Joe M
https://rumble.com/vagd07-q-the-plan-to-save-the-world-remastered.html
Parler is @ScottMcKay3
Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio
YT
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnnsAVzVztZZd2voe-EUF0w
Bitchute
https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
http://revolution.radio/
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038
War Nuse Tweet
https://twitter.com/warnuse/status/1264006932534353926?s=10