THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 60: The Kings of Judah Hezekiah

In order for the temple to function properly, it needed a staff of priests and Levites to oversee sacrifices, music, and logistics. Hezekiah went so far as to reject the pact that his father had made with Assyria and King Sennacherib arrived some years later to collect the tribute.

Hezekiah initially tried to appease him, but when Sennacherib demanded 300 talents of silver and 30 talents of gold, Hezekiah stripped the temple and raided his palace to meet the ultimatum. It is impossible to pacify Lucifer and Sennacherib went on to demand Judah’s surrender. Hezekiah realized that he needed supernatural assistance and Jesus promised to help.

The next morning Assyrian king awoke to find 185,000 of his soldiers lying dead on the ground and he abruptly left. Hezekiah loved the Lord with all his heart, but he struggled with unbelief and did not always trust Jesus to help in a crisis moment.

