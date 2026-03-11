BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
a Miracle of God. My words to the people. Mark 11:25 And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses.
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
20 views • Yesterday

"That's Jesus!" A Nuclear Engineer's Fascinating Experiment on The Shroud of Turin w/ Bob Rucker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWcqpRWONdI

The Wedding Garment. URGENT Message to SHARE The Resurrection & Harpazo Caught Up Rapture is September 23-24 2025.

https://www.brighteon.com/3e1de841-18ef-42ab-8289-e7fa611d0cd4

I Saw God while Hunting/Unbelievable Moment for me 🙏

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SM7kP2tvGJg

          ((faith, love, works))

    By faith are we never with out love and good works, yet is our saving imputed neither to love nor unto good works, but unto faith only. For love and works are under the law which requireth perfection, and the ground and fountain of the heart, and damneth all imperfections. Now is faith under the promises, which damn not: but give all grace, mercy and favour, and whatsoever is contained in the promises.

And if ye call on the Father, who without respect of persons judgeth according to every man's work, pass the time of your sojourning [here] in fear: 1Pe 1:17

Tyndale Translation

1:17And yf so be yt ye call on the father which with out respecte of person iudgeth accordinge to every manes worke se yt ye passe the tyme of youre pilgremage in feare.

Tyndale's Annotation: By our works shall we be judged: for as the invisible faith is / such are the works by which the faith is seen.

https://www.tulipgospeloutreach.org/quote/post/tyndale-key-which-opens-the-door


https://www.youtube.com/@FelixRareBooks/videos

https://tyndalebible1534.com/

The Legacy of William Tyndale's New Testament of 1534

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjnU0jU42is

https://www.youtube.com/@tyndale1534/videos

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto

https://www.tulipgospeloutreach.org/quote/post/tyndale-key-which-opens-the-door

