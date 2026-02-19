Epic Cash as a Potential Solution, an interview with Ashton Addison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "Blockchain Trilemma" (speed, cost, security) has a new challenger. Enter #EpicCash, built on MimbleWimble. It’s private, fast, and cheap—making it a perfect fit for AI micro-transactions. As SaaS crumbles and we move to local compute, private, instant cash is the endgame.
#PrivacyCoin #Crypto
