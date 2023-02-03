“Trump SOLD us OUT to Big Pharma!” An0moly takes GLOVES OFF about Trump, the Vax & the real RINOs

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Feb 2, 2023





Mega-Star "An0moly" - Conservative Music Artist and Influencer joins DeAnna Lorraine to take his gloves OFF and get real with his thoughts on Trump, his handling of Covid, the Bioweapon, and whether he's sold us out to Big Pharma! Watch this in-depth exclusive interview with your mind OPEN and listen to the data he provides to back up his claims before hating on him and calling him a "deep state plant."





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and her TWITTER is back! @Deanna4Congress. Also join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week!





CHECK OUT MY AWESOME SPONSORS!





Claim your exclusive offer and start getting shredded: http://vshred.com/deanna





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots





Support Shots Fired, and get prepared! Visit https://4Patriots.com and use Promo Code: Deanna for 10% off your first order!!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v284nt9-trump-sold-us-out-to-big-pharma-an0moly-takes-gloves-off-about-trump-the-va.html



