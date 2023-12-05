Palestinians discard the leaflets thrown by Israeli drones over Khan Younis, ordering the local Palestinian residents to evacuate to Rafah, southern Gaza.
'I think they have figured out that Israel will kill them when told to go somewhere. There is no where to go.'
