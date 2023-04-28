Prayers for Mike Morales -- ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS

Please Help Mike and Shelly Moraleshttps://gofund.me/9a439f1f
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-m...
Ephesians 6:11: "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
Mike's Community Post
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA/community?lb=UgkxFafMnfTtEGZuP5h3ddMOeOtH1R9ppftB
"We didn't get very good news this morning on dad. If anyone would like to come see dad, now is the time to do so. We are at Research Medical Center in Kansas City and hopefully planning to move him to hospice soon.this has been the hardest week of my life. I just can't believe this is happening."
Jessica, Mike's daughter.
https://www.facebook.com/jessica.mora...
Prayer for Mike Morales from Above Ground World News
https://www.youtube.com/live/EG6U82o8...
Update and Prayer for Mike Morales and family from Above Ground World News.
https://www.youtube.com/live/DIJ7EUzo...
Isaiah 53.5 By His Stripes we are Healed, Prayer for Jim Lee of Climateviewer.com
https://www.youtube.com/live/zum9oUnr...
🔗 ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
JOIN US ON PATREON chance for scope
https://www.patreon.com/ABOVEGROUNDWO...
cashapp AboveGroundWorldNews
Support Donations Here
https://www.paypal.me/ABOVEGROUNDWORL...
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS ADDRESS
MIKE MORALES
PO BOX 220
CLINTON MO 64735
Send Info and Prayers to [email protected]
Mike Morales
https://www.youtube.com/c/mikemoralesKartRacer/videos
AGWN
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw/videos
FLOTE https://flote.app/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
DLIVE TV https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBTw...
TWITTER https://twitter.com/Kt23kartracer
Fed BOOK https://www.facebook.com/AboveGroundW...
Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/abovegroundworl...
https://brandnewtube.com/@MikeMorales
https://mewe.com/i/michaelmorales25
https://gab.com/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
🔗 @ClimateViewer
https://connect.climateviewer.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.