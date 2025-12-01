© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Social Media Blackouts and Civil Unrest (Staying Safe When Rumors Spread Fast) The streets are loud, crowds are growing, and your phone will not stop buzzing. Friends warn you to stay inside. Someone posts a video of police moving in. Another person claims the airport is closed. You scroll faster, trying to figure out what is real.