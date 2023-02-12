Create New Account
Moderna CEO Caught Admitting ‘Covid Was an Inside Job’ to Inner Circle
What is happening
The People's Voice


Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has been caught admitting to his friends at the World Economic Forum that his company produced 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine doses in 2019 – before the pandemic started.

In the revealing footage from the World Economic Forum, Bancel also let slip that he had foreknowledge of a little something called the Covid pandemic. Make no mistake, this is proof, from the horse’s mouth, that Moderna and the Big Pharma cartel were complicit in planning the pandemic so they could push the global elite’s depopulation drug on the masses.

According to Bancel, he shocked his staff in 2019 by telling them that production of the mystery vaccine they had been working on would need to increase to a billion doses in the next year because, and I quote, “there is going to be a pandemic.”

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
