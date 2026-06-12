US Intel Declassifies Files on American Biolabs in Ukraine Researching Dangerous Pathogens - Link to files below

Outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard — set to leave her post at the end of the month — has published a tranche of declassified documents detailing the activities of US-funded biological labs in Ukraine.

"Many of these US govt-funded biolabs were conducting research on dangerous & highly contagious pathogens, in some cases including gain-of-function research, with virtually no oversight or supervision," the Office of the DNI stated.

Gabbard added: "Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global consequences that research on dangerous pathogens can have, policymakers & so-called medical officials — such as Dr. Fauci — along with figures in the Biden admin's natl security team lied to the American people about the existence of US-funded & supported biological laboratories, & threatened those who tried to expose the truth. The Office of the Director of Natl Intelligence will continue to work closely with partners across govt to determine where these labs are located, what pathogens they contain, & to put an end to dangerous gain-of-function research that threatens the health & wellbeing of the American people & people around the world."

The declassified documents reference several such facilities — including centers in Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Lvov, Vinnitsa, & Chernigov — where research was conducted on anthrax, tularemia, swine flu, Marburg fever, Ebola, plague, & other pathogens.

Adding & link below:

⚡️— Director of Natl Intelligence of the USA, Tulsi Gabbard, published a press release stating that the US govt funded more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

Many of these biolabs are currently or have previously been engaged in research using dangerous & highly contagious pathogens, including dangerous research on enhancing the function of the virus.

On the territory of Ukraine, more than 40 biolabs were built & maintained, which were involved in:

▪️storing pathogens of biological weapons from the Soviet era,

▪️training Ukrainian scientists by US specialists to work in conditions of biological defense,

▪️certifying particularly dangerous pathogens,

▪️serving as a repository for pathogens of biological weapons & the causative agents of many diseases, including tularemia, tuberculosis, African swine fever, Ebola, etc.

According to Gabbard, the labs were located in Lviv, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Odessa, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zakarpattia, & Crimea.

Link to BioLab info:

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2026/4163-pr-10-26

Adding:

Secret Becomes Public

The US acknowledged biolabs in so-called Ukraine

At the start of the SMO the Russian Defense Ministry devoted entire briefings to the topic of US biolabs in Ukraine, publishing maps & leaked documents? Who didn't call this "conspiracy theories" & "conspiracy theories."

Four years have passed, & on June 12, 2026, the Office of the Director of US Natl Intelligence (ODNI) officially acknowledged the existence of an entire network of biolabs in territory controlled by the Kyiv regime, posting a declassified memo.

🔻What exactly does the text contain?

▪️The memo states that "more than 40" such facilities were located in Ukraine. This corresponds to data from Russian MoD briefings from March 2022, which showed a map Ukraine with markings for 31 biolabs.

▪️US Natl Intelligence document contains information about 4 specific facilities — the Institute of Veterinary Medicine in Kharkiv (IEKVM), the Mechnikov Anti-Plague Institute in Odesa, diagnostic labs in Kherson & Zakarpattia Region. All these facilities were directly or indirectly mentioned in Russian MoD briefings from March 2022, particularly the Kharkiv IEKVM.

▪️UKR institutions conducted research on especially dangerous pathogens — plague, Marburg virus & Ebola, anthrax, avian flu. US spent approx $7.3 million on the 4 labs mentioned in the report in Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson & Zakarpattia.

▪️list of contractors published by ODNI for construction of facilities in so-called Ukraine, the company Black & Veatch is listed. Russian MoD also repeatedly mentioned it as a key contractor in the construction of biolabs on UKR territory.

▪️Finally, the Office of the Director of US Natl Intel stated that some of the research material was destroyed after the start of the SMO. This was also reported by Russian MoD in spring 2022, calling it an attempt to conceal biological weapons research.

🖍The document consists of just four pages. But even such a tiny memorandum proved sufficient to confirm most of the Russian MoD's theses about biolabs in so-called Ukraine from March 2022.

🚩Even if they really only conducted pathogen research there, it clearly shows how DC views so-called Ukraine — as a testing ground for dirty things that would be improper to do at home. The US perceives Africa in roughly the same way.