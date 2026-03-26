"In Europe, we must have full capacity to produce all types of air defense systems and missiles for them. This includes protection against drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic threats.

We cannot rely on other partners’ industries. We must be confident in our own industry here in Europe. Please, let’s keep moving this work forward and speed it up." - The Narcoführer (Zelensky)

Also, The Narcoführer arrived in Saudi Arabia to sell more pickle jars (drones).







