WARNING TO TRUCKERS & CONVOY SUPPORTERS

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Sorry for the bad news about 4 “organizers” of the convoy. If you would like to send me a gift of support, please do so here: https://amazingpolly.net/ Thank you! References below:
Raging Dissident rant “Movement Subverted”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3pBm33exHA
Hillier, Bernier press conference: https://rumble.com/vuiuaf-february-9th-press-conference-with-maxime-bernier-and-randy-hillier.html
BJ, Tamara, Nick, Lawyer press conference (you have to scroll to about 30 minutes before it starts): https://rumble.com/vuibog-live-update-from-ottawa.html