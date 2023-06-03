The 99.9% Syndrome

Did Jesus Christ save anyone at the cross? Not according to most Christians. Most Christians believe that, for all the suffering Jesus endured to save them, they are still not saved. Salvation, to them, depends not upon Christ's death and resurrection, but upon their belief. And yet they still claim Jesus Christ did 100% of the work. Is there a name for this hypocrisy? There is!

Original Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bw1CHfdiOjI











