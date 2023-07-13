Create New Account
'TOTAL FAILURE!': MTG Blasts Secret Service for Not Drug Testing 'Narrowed Down' List
Published Yesterday

MTG: "The Secret Service has narrowed down 500 people as the potential source of cocaine in the White House."


"But they are ending the investigation tomorrow without administering drug tests to these individuals. A total failure."


https://rumble.com/v2zu1i8-total-failure-mtg-blasts-secret-service-for-not-drug-testing-narrowed-down-.html

Keywords
white housemtgcocainegatesecret service briefing

