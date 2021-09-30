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THE TESTIMONIES PROJECT: ISRAELI STORIES OF ADVERSE REACTIONS & DEATHS FOLLOWING THE COVID VAX
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1117 views • September 30, 2021
The Testimonies Project: Silenced by the Media & Government, Brave Israelis Share Stories of Severe Adverse Reactions & Deaths Following the Covid Vax Injection
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from The Testimonies Project
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/en/
Original title: The Testimonies Project - The Movie
Israelis, share your testimonies here: https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/en/send-testimony/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from The Testimonies Project
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/en/
Original title: The Testimonies Project - The Movie
Israelis, share your testimonies here: https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/en/send-testimony/
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