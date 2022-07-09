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Get ready for Christ's return: heaven's encouragement
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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74 views • July 09, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org. His main channel is SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

In this video sermon, pastor Craig provides you with heavenly encouragement. Be blessed by his video sermon.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodheavenholy spiritjesus christyeshuaencouragementsonelohimgodheadget ready for christ
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy