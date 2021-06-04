© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid 19 and "The Great Reset"
Follow
1
Share
Report
53 views • June 04, 2021
When the science behind the Covid 19 pandemic and its "vaccine" is severely lacking and smart people are supporting the misinformation, there has to be another agenda that is not obvious that needs to be addressed. David Saputo shares his ideas about "the great reset" that is destroying the world's health as well as its economy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.