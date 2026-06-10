What is real fasting and prayer?

Testimony – Yahweh ordered our steps and found our microphones!

Yahweh told us something funny to help us teach on What does fasting and praying really mean? Supplicating in worship and turning your face away from the world and back to Yahweh. IN that state of communication, Yahweh tells you what you should be focused on and where you should be going. If you aren’t focused on Yahweh then you will be doing it in your strength and your own thoughts instead of His. Yahweh wants to be your Best Friend in everything you are doing!



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