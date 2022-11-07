The Gods of Eden - Ch. 15 Mohammed Part 2

You can help support me with buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/eoctv
They Came To Earth Millions Of Years
Ago To Spread The Poison Of Hatred,
War And Catastrophe...
They Are With Us Still...
Human history is a seemingly endless succession of bloody conflicts and devastating turmoil. Yet, inexplicably, in the light of astonishing intellectual and technological advancement, Man's progress has been halted in one crucial area: he still indulges the primitive beast within and makes war upon his neighbors.
As a result of seven years of intense research, William Bramley has uncovered the sinister thread that links humanity's darkest events -- from the wars of the ancient pharaohs to the assassination of JFK. In this remarkable, shocking and absolutely compelling work, Bramley presents disturbing evidence of an alien presence on Earth -- extraterrestrial visitors who have conspired to dominate Humankind through violence and chaos since the beginning of time...a conspiracy which continues to this very day.
