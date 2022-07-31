Midnight Ride: Sold Their Soul at the Crossroads- The Devil's Influence Over Music

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Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico
There are stories dating back hundreds of years about musicians, actors, politicians, and the famous selling their souls to the devil at a crossroads for fame and fortune. Music has magical qualities that can alter the minds of all who consume it. So why wouldn't Satan want control of the music industry?
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