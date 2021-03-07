© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Has Global Warming Paused - William Happer
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • March 07, 2021
Doctor William Happer gives his take on todays view of the impact of carbon dioxide in our worlds atmosphere. Dr Happer is one of the worlds eminent scholars in his field of physics. He is well versed in the field of climate modelling and has been the Professor of the Department of Physics at Princeton for some time. His career began in 1964 so he has been involved in this area of research for close to 58 years
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.