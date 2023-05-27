https://gettr.com/post/p2i25zza965

0525 Ava on Matta of Fact

Ava讲述 桥水基金的Ray Dalio 在2010年以正常雇佣关系聘请James Comey为公司的法律顾问，后来Comey成为FBI局长。

郭文贵在被FBI非法带走之前曾说过，美国人要找到中共和FBI，DOJ，法院系统，国际律师事务所之间的黑钱的关系链才能让美国人得到安全。

Ava tells how Ray Dalio of Bridgewater hired James Comey as the company's general legal counsel in 2010 under a normal employment relationship, and Comey later became the director of the FBI. Before being illegally taken away by the FBI, Miles Guo said that Americans need to find the links of black money between the CCP and the FBI, DOJ, the court system, and international law firms so that Americans can get safety and justice.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@theeman0924 @ryanmatta

@nfscspeaks @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese





