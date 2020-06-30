© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
06/30/20 #CornPopRising: Biden (barely)Proof of Life, Nat. Sadomaskism HELP Senate #MaoofPoo
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
143 views • July 01, 2020
You Are Free TV
88.3K subscribers
6/30: Today, B_den rose from the crypt to disappoint all with his inability to think or speak, but manages to let Americans know he will mandate m_sks, Franken-V certifications for businesses and that, don't worry, he has NEVER been tested...Meanwhile, The Senate HELP committee hosts the Gang of 4 who promise we will see a National Frankenstein Mandate in the near future...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Rape and Torture in Hong Kong as the National Security Act goes into effect today:
https://thenationalpulse.com/politics...
https://www.help.senate.gov/ranking/n...
https://thefederalist.com/2020/06/30/...
The New "probable" guidelines that throw all contacts of a Franken V positive person into pool of positives to increase infection count!
https://www.newswars.com/flashback-te...
https://nypost.com/2020/06/30/rand-pa...
NIH Fires 54 researchers funded by the Chinese Communist Party, exposing much larger system, Thousand Talents Plan, which uses US TP $ to give biotech developments to the Chinese:
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/nih...
Franken V has Filopedia delivery systems of HIV and Small Pox:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Dr. Faucist says new swine flu coming!:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
With HIV Crisp-r ed into the Franken V, antibodies/immunity blocked:
https://www.news-medical.net/news/202...
House Police reform bill included UN troops in USA plus snipers!
https://brassballs.blog/home/house-pa...
French scholar explains the Marxist/Cab_l/Isl_m unified front in taking down the Western world exploiting democracy to launch a maoist style culture revolution to bring in the OWG:https://europe.infowars.com/french-jo...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
88.3K subscribers
6/30: Today, B_den rose from the crypt to disappoint all with his inability to think or speak, but manages to let Americans know he will mandate m_sks, Franken-V certifications for businesses and that, don't worry, he has NEVER been tested...Meanwhile, The Senate HELP committee hosts the Gang of 4 who promise we will see a National Frankenstein Mandate in the near future...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Rape and Torture in Hong Kong as the National Security Act goes into effect today:
https://thenationalpulse.com/politics...
https://www.help.senate.gov/ranking/n...
https://thefederalist.com/2020/06/30/...
The New "probable" guidelines that throw all contacts of a Franken V positive person into pool of positives to increase infection count!
https://www.newswars.com/flashback-te...
https://nypost.com/2020/06/30/rand-pa...
NIH Fires 54 researchers funded by the Chinese Communist Party, exposing much larger system, Thousand Talents Plan, which uses US TP $ to give biotech developments to the Chinese:
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/nih...
Franken V has Filopedia delivery systems of HIV and Small Pox:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Dr. Faucist says new swine flu coming!:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
With HIV Crisp-r ed into the Franken V, antibodies/immunity blocked:
https://www.news-medical.net/news/202...
House Police reform bill included UN troops in USA plus snipers!
https://brassballs.blog/home/house-pa...
French scholar explains the Marxist/Cab_l/Isl_m unified front in taking down the Western world exploiting democracy to launch a maoist style culture revolution to bring in the OWG:https://europe.infowars.com/french-jo...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.