https://gettr.com/post/p23q2be228a
2023.01.02 The difference between Iran and the CCP is Iran believes that the soul is immortal while in China, there is no dignity at all no matter life or death. This is the value of our NFSC.
伊朗和中共的区别，伊朗相信灵魂不灭，而在中国，无论生死都没有尊严,这就是新中国联邦存在的意义。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.