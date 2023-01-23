Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The difference between Iran and the CCP is Iran believes that the soul is immortal while in China, there is no dignity at all no matter life or death. This is the value of our NFSC
3 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p23q2be228a

2023.01.02 The difference between Iran and the CCP is Iran believes that the soul is immortal while in China, there is no dignity at all no matter life or death. This is the value of our NFSC.

伊朗和中共的区别，伊朗相信灵魂不灭，而在中国，无论生死都没有尊严,这就是新中国联邦存在的意义。

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket