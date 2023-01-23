The difference between Iran and the CCP is Iran believes that the soul is immortal while in China, there is no dignity at all no matter life or death. This is the value of our NFSC

https://gettr.com/post/p23q2be228a



2023.01.02 The difference between Iran and the CCP is Iran believes that the soul is immortal while in China, there is no dignity at all no matter life or death. This is the value of our NFSC. 伊朗和中共的区别，伊朗相信灵魂不灭，而在中国，无论生死都没有尊严,这就是新中国联邦存在的意义。

