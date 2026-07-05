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EVIL: the Vatican’s Jesuits’ involvement with COVID-19 bioweapon!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Truth Untold

Stéphane Bancel was trained by the Jesuits, satan’s minions on earth and promoted the COVID-19 bioweapon that mass murdered millions of people.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington


Keywords
fathergodholy spirityeshuavaticanjesuitsson of godelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthcovid-19stephane bancelanother comforter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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