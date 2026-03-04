BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
US war machine falters: CIA now cluthces at a made-up ‘ethnic card’ in Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1356 followers
Follow
117 views • 22 hours ago

US war machine falters: CIA now cluthces at a made-up ‘ethnic card’ in Iran

Having failed to destabilise Iran militarily, the US is now cooking up an "ethnic issue" as a strategic lever.

Recent US media reports claim that Washington is preparing to „arm and coordinate with Kurdish fighters” near Iran’s western border. 

In this narrative, Kurds are portrayed as if they represent a “homegrown opposition,” — what carries no historical and factual weight.

✏️ Historical playbook 

However, this is not new. US exploitable — ethnic, sectarian, or regional division — tool to maintain influence has been repeatedly used in its other foreign policy campaigns.

🇮🇶 Iraq (pre-2003 & post-invasion): During the occupation & following Saddam Hussein’s overthrow, the US fostered Sunni-Shia and Arab-Kurd tensions, fuelling internal divisions to control the country.

🇦🇫 Afghanistan: During the Cold War and since, the US deliberately backed certain ethnic groups — Pashtun, Tajiks & Hazara — to counter Soviets first, and then the Taliban.

🇸🇾 Syria: In the Syrian Civil War, US played ethnic card to pit Christians & Muslims, Alawites, Druze, Kurds and etc. against each other to further its own agenda. 

😭 Balkans (1990s): Alongsied NATO, US orchestrated the breakup of Yugoslavia, forging alliances with separatist groups to justify its interventions. 

🇱🇾 Libya (2011 onward): US & NATO support for certain regional or tribal militias against Gaddafi contributed to ongoing fragmentation.

But Iran, unified and resilient, presents a different challenge for US, and the American establishment openly acknowledges it must operate on multiple fronts — combining military attacks, economic sanctions, information campaigns, including claims of talks with Kurdish groups, to justify broader hostilities against Iran.


@Rybar from GG Movies

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
